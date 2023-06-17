Centre shielding WFI chief Brij Bhushan: Rakesh Tikait

Centre shielding WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh: Rakesh Tikait

PTI
PTI, Haridwar,
  • Jun 17 2023, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 20:17 ist
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait. Credit: PTI File Photo

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday accused the Centre of shielding Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment allegations.

The country's top wrestlers including Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, accused the WFI chief of sexual harassment and intimidation.

Alleging that the wrestlers who have revolted against Singh are under government pressure, Tikait, an influential leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), accused the central government of trying to save the BJP MP.

Also Read | Our protest is not politically motivated, says Sakshi and husband Satyawart

The Khap panchayats will support whatever decision is taken by the wrestlers and the committee which carried out the prolonged agitation, Tikait told reporters here on the sidelines of a three-day Kisan Mahakumbh.

"The Centre is busy protecting Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. It is a fact reflected in the charge sheet filed against him. When the government has made up its mind about saving someone, it has many ways to do so," he said.

"The wrestlers had negotiations with the government and they were assured of action. The wrestlers are doing government jobs. They had long been agitating. When an agitation goes on for so long, it loses steam and the players make compromises which is what has happened in this case," Tikait said.

