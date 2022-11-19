Centre using ED, CBI, I-T as 'Trishul': CPI(M) leader

Centre using ED, CBI, I-T as 'Trishul' against non-BJP governments: CPI(M)'s Brinda Karat

Speaking to media persons at the Left party's headquarters, Karat said, 'The Trishul is being used until people from opposition bow down before the BJP'

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Nov 19 2022, 19:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 20:14 ist
Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member Brinda Karat during a press conference in Ranchi. Credit: PTI Photo

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Saturday accused the Centre of attacking on the constitutional structure of the country and "using ED,CBI and income tax department as its 'Trishul' (trident)" against governments of non-BJP parties in states.

Speaking to media persons at the Left party's headquarters, Karat said, "The 'Trishul' is being used until people from opposition bow down before the BJP."

She said that what Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is facing is "not a question of one person but it is an attack on constitutional place of opposition in a democratic country."

Also Read | SC judge recuses self from hearing plea against law on ED chief's extension

Soren was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for over nine-and-half-hours on Thursday in connection with its investigation into an alleged illegal mining case.

"I condemn it," the CPI(M) politburo member said.

She also alleged that the Centre is "using the post of governor as part of its agenda to destabilise the non-BJP governments" in states.

“Now, all opposition parties should unite and go to people to protect the Constitution and the federalism of the country,” she added.

