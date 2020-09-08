Challenged by estranged wife Aishwarya, Tej Pratap shifts his constituency

A fortnight after Tej Pratap’s estranged wife Aishwarya Rai dropped ample hints that she could contest the ensuing Assembly poll from Mahua in Vaishali against Lalu’s elder son, Tej has decided to shift his constituency from Mahua to Hasanpur in Samastipur.

“I will contest the Assembly poll from Hasanpur in Samastipur district. I am overwhelmed by the response of the electorate here,” said Tej Pratap after holding a roadshow in his new constituency. Hasanpur is around two-hour drive from Mahua but is dominated by Yadavs, a reason why Lalu’s son opted for the safe seat in the neighbouring district.

“My daughter Aishwarya could possibly contest from Hasanpur,” said Chandrika Rai, father-in-law of Tej, who has now dumped the RJD and joined the JD (U).

Chandrika, a former minister in Rabri Devi Government, was also a senior minister in Nitish Kumar regime during the Grand Alliance Government in 2015-17. His relations with Lalu degraded after Tej Pratap filed a divorce petition barely six months after his wedding with Aishwarya in 2018.

Aishwarya’s grandfather Daroga Prasad Rai was the Chief Minister of Bihar five decades ago. Tej’s wedding was seen as the coming together of two influential political families. But the divorce petition spoiled their relationship, resulting in Chandrika shifting his allegiance from Lalu to Nitish.

It is widely believed that Aishwarya could be the NDA-backed JD (U) nominee against Tej Pratap from whichever constituency he decides to contest.

“Tej Pratap will face a crushing defeat, no matter whichever constituency he decides to contest from,” BJP MLC and party spokesperson Sanjay Mayukh told Deccan Herald on Tuesday.