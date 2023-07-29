Changing clothes can't hide past: Thakur on I.N.D.I.A

Changing clothes cannot hide past deeds: Anurag Thakur attacks I.N.D.I.A alliance

Anurag Thakur also said that the people of the country have come to know 'their corrupt faces and about their thagbandhan (alliance of the thugs)'.

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 29 2023, 01:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 01:14 ist
Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday attacked the recently formed opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A, saying putting on new clothes cannot hide one's deeds.

Thakur was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme here.

"By changing clothes, one cannot change their deeds. People know about your deeds. Even if you put the robe of I.N.D.I.A. on UPA (United Progressive Alliance), people will say these are the same people who used to say once upon a time that 'Indira is I.N.D.I.A and I.N.D.I.A in Indira'," he said.

"The country had rejected it then and it will not accept it now," Thakur added.

Also Read | Amit Shah slams Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A, says nothing will happen by change in name

He also said that the people of the country have come to know "their corrupt faces and about their thagbandhan (alliance of the thugs)".

"They had come in a different form last time around and today, they have come wearing a new robe. They are the same inside," Thakur said.

On July 18, as many as 26 opposition parties formed a front -- I.N.D.I.An National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) -- to unitedly take on the ruling BJP-led NDA at the Centre.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

I.N.D.I.A
Anurag Thakur
India News
Congress
Indian Politics
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Who is Niger's new leader, Abdourahamane Tiani?

Who is Niger's new leader, Abdourahamane Tiani?

Bengal couple sells 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14

Bengal couple sells 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14

Rare shoe with Apple logo selling for Rs 41 lakh

Rare shoe with Apple logo selling for Rs 41 lakh

Donald, Stephen Glover making 'Star Wars' show 'Lando'

Donald, Stephen Glover making 'Star Wars' show 'Lando'

Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know

Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know

 