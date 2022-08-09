Chirag Paswan slams Nitish Kumar for insulting people's mandate twice, seeks fresh polls in Bihar

Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan on Tuesday demanded imposition of President's Rule and mid-term elections in Bihar where Nitish Kumar's JD(U) dumped its ally BJP to join hands with RJD and other Opposition parties.

He said Nitish, who submitted his resignation and is all set to be sworn in as Chief Minister again with the support of RJD, Congress, Left parties and others, has insulted the people's mandate for the third time in nine years.

Nitish has been nursing a grudge against Chirag as he believes that he allowed his party to undercut JD(U)’s prospects in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections by fielding candidates against it only while leaving the BJP. In the last few days, JD(U) leaders have been talking about “Chirag 2.0” to target the BJP and set the stage for the final separation.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM after breaking alliance with BJP

"Nitish Kumar has once again insulted the people's mandate. He has lost his credibility... Is it a joke? At one time you go with somebody and the other time with someone else. I request the governor to recommend the imposition of President's Rule in the state. Elections should be held for a fresh mandate," Chirag told a press conference here.

Emphasising that he has not taken any decision on the next course of action, he dared Nitish to fight elections alone. “He always fought on the back of someone else. He never fought an election alone. Let him fight the elections alone…In the next elections, JD(U) will be zero,” he said.

Claiming that personal ambition is driving Nitish, he said his hope is to become the Prime Minister or President and when he knew it would not be possible to be with the NDA, he jumped ship. “There is no vacancy for Prime Ministership in NDA. That is why he has now changed sides. He thinks that by doing so, he can be the Opposition’s Prime Ministerial candidate,” Chirag said.

Also Read | BJP weighs options as JD(U) walks out of coalition in Bihar

He said Nitish insulted the mandate in 2013 by leaving the NDA, again did it in 2017 when he left the Grand Alliance and it is the third time now.

Asked about Nitish’s claim that BJP humiliated JD(U), Chirag shot back, “the leader of the party which is third in terms of seats was made Chief Minister. Is it humiliation? The BJP compromised on several of its issues. Is it humiliation?”

As he questioned the way the government was brought down by Nitish, Chirag was asked whether he supported the developments in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra where Opposition-led governments were overthrown by the BJP. He said he did not support such moves.