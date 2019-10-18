CJI Gogoi recommends Justice SA Bobde as his successor

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday sent a letter to the Centre recommending Justice S A Bobde, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, as his successor.

Official sources told PTI that Justice Gogoi wrote a letter to the Ministry of Law and Justice recommending Justice Bobde to be the next chief justice.

Justice Gogoi, who was sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India on October 3, 2018, will demit the office on November 17.

Official sources said the chief justice has gone by the convention to recommend the name of the next senior judger after him as his successor.

