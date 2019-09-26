Complaint against CM Kejriwal for spreading fake news

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 26 2019, 12:14pm ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2019, 12:14pm ist

A complaint has been filed against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj by BJP leaders Neelkant Bakshi and Kapil Mishra for 'spreading false rumours on NRC, lying on guidelines set by Supreme Court, and comparing citizens of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan with infiltrators'.

More to follow...

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
National
Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
Comments (+)
 