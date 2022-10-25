Cong in Manipur files disqualification petition against JD (U) MLAs who joined BJP

Manipur Cong seeks to disqualify JD(U) MLAs joining BJP

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Oct 25 2022, 13:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2022, 13:35 ist

Congress in Manipur filed a petition in the Legislative Assembly Speaker's Tribunal on Monday seeking disqualification of five JD(U) MLAs, who joined BJP last month.

The petitions were filed by Hareshwar Goswami, vice president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee. The counsel for the petitioner, Ningombam Bupenda Meitei told DH that the petition sought disqualification of the five MLAs under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution and the anti-defection law. 

The five JD(U) MLAs joined ruling BJP in New Delhi in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The MLAs joined BJP days after Nitish Kumar parted ways with BJP in Bihar and joined hands with RJD.  

Interestingly, JD(U) did not file any disqualification plea as five out of its six MLAs switched over to BJP.

BJP leaders believe that the Speaker would reject the disqualification plea given the fact that the anti-defection law allows defection of two-third of MLAs/MPs of a party. 

The five JD(U) MLAs who joined BJP on September 3 are, Kh. Joykishan, N Sanate, Md Achab Uddin, L M Khaute, and Thangjam Arunkumar.
 

JD(U)
Congress
BJP
Manipur
India News
Indian Politics

