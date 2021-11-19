Cong to observe Nov 20 as 'Kisan Vijay Diwas', party to meet farmers' kin who died during protest

Congress has chalked out an immediate plan to capitalise on Narendra Modi government's decision to repeal contentious farm laws by asking its units down the line to hold candle-light vigils and visit families of farmers who died during the protest in the past one year and celebrating 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' on Saturday.

The party was quick to point out a tweet by former president Rahul Gandhi predicting a roll-back of the laws soon citing the pressure being building upon the government.

Congress has told its state units that the repeal of three "draconian" farm laws is a "victory of the farmers" and a "result" of their protests and sacrifices as well as year-long "uncompromising fight" by the united Opposition led by the party and Rahul.

"Country's 'annadatas' have made arrogance bow its head through 'satyagraha'. Congratulations on this victory against injustice! 'Jai Hind, Jai Hind ka Kisan'," Rahul tweeted.

In a letter to state units, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) said the party will observe November 20 as 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' in recognition of the farmers' "consistent and spirited fight" that led to the repeal of the "flawed decisions of the tyrannical government".

The party units have been asked to organise victory rallies across the country on behalf of farmers besides visiting the families of the over 700 farmers who died during the agitation and will organise candle marches and rallies to pray for the departed souls at state, district and block levels on Saturday.

"This collective victory over evil is humbly dedicated to all the annadatas of our country," Venugopal said in his letter.

"Let us extensively organise programmes to join the nation in observing this as a historic victory of the farmers. Mark the victory of the farmers' struggle by visiting families of shaheed farmers in our areas," he added.

At a press conference, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala posed a set of five questions, asking the government about the roadmap and way forward for giving Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers, doubling farmers' income and freeing them from debt.

The "anti-farmer" BJP's powers and those of its capitalist friends have finally lost and today is the day of the defeat of Modi's "arrogance", he said.

"The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrogance had to bow before the farmers but the country will not forget your sin. People have now understood that the victory of Indians and India lies ahead of BJP's defeat. The Modi government and PM Modi have publicly accepted their crime and it is now time for the people to pronounce punishment for this crime. The public has understood that the country's victory lies in BJP's defeat," Surjewala said.

He also said the decision to repeal the laws came as the Prime Minister was clearly seeing his loss in the upcoming Assembly elections and this fear has forced him to take back his decision and shed his "raaj hath (stubbornness)".

Holding Modi responsible for the death of 700 farmers who lost their lives during the agitation, he added, "come forward and apologise to the farmers for inflicting pain to them and to the families of those who lost their lives."

