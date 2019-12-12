Congress always avoided taking tough decisions: PM Modi

Addressing a poll rally here, Modi asserted that he never cared about vote-bank politics, but have always believed in working for the welfare of people.

In a blistering attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the party had always avoided taking decisions on matters of national interest.

"The Congress had deliberately kept the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute hanging for decades. Matters of national interest are secondary for them.

"They had also kept the issue of Jharkhand's creation pending for five decades. It was the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government that created Jharkhand," he asserted.

Listing the achievements of the BJP-led government at the Centre and the state, he said the Jal-jeevan mission, launched earlier this year, will end the water crisis, "faced by our mothers and sisters".

