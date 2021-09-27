Congress an irrelevant, rotting puddle: TMC mouthpiece

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) gave a clear indication through an editorial in its party mouthpiece that it aims to be in the drivers’ seat of the proposed anti-BJP alliance. It dubbed the Congress as a “rotting puddle” and stated that the Mamata Banerjee-led party could play the role which the Congress used to play against BJP in national politics.

The editorial in the TMC’s mouthpiece Jago Bangla stated that the grand old party had become “irrelevant” and claimed that in Bengal the TMC was the “real Congress.”

“The TMC now bears the flag of Congress’s legacy. It (TMC) is the sea. The rotting puddle is now irrelevant. Those who are still in the Congress are welcome in the TMC,” the editorial read.

Accusing the Congress of failing in its responsibility of fighting against the BJP, the editorial stated that if the TMC could play the role of the “real Congress” in Bengal, then it could do the same in the near future at the national level.

Although it claimed that the TMC “respects” the Congress, the editorial accused the grand old party of losing several seats in the last two Lok Sabha elections to help the BJP come to power at the Centre.

The editorial urged Congress to understand the problem through “introspection.” It also stated that instead of a repetition of the outcome of 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC along with the people and other non-BJP parties will perform their duties by adapting “the practical model” of defeating the BJP in a real fight in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“The Congress aided the BJP in coming to power at the Centre by losing in scores of seats in Lok Sabha seats,” the editorial stated.

It further alleged that by failing to organise movements against the BJP in Bengal, the Congress was giving an advantage to the saffron party in the state.

“It was the TMC and not the Congress which showed in the West Bengal Assembly elections, that the top leadership of the BJP can be defeated. The Congress has failed to create an impression that the BJP can be defeated at the national level,” the editorial proclaimed.

