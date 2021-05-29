Congress backs Mamata over abrupt shunting of Chief Secretary, terms move 'death knell for federalism'

Congress on Saturday came out in support of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the Narendra Modi government recalled the state Chief Secretary, and termed it as an attack on the Constitution and federalism.

West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay was recalled for services in the central government after a face-off between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Banerjee.

“Independent India hasn’t seen a Prime Minister and Home Minister with bigger egos and smaller minds. This move in the middle of a pandemic and the aftermath of a devastating cyclone, shows how they are still licking their Bengal wounds post elections. Pathetic,” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said the "abrupt, malicious and unilateral" recall of the West Bengal's chief secretary was a “double whammy” as the officer was granted a three-month extension four days back.

“This is a lethal blow to the Constitution of India, as also Federalism. If the Union Government is permitted to recall the All India Service Officers i.e. IAS and IPS from the states for partisan political considerations and at its whims and fancies, the entire architecture of the rule of law and the Constitution will crumble,” Surjewala said in a statement.

The tussle between the Centre and the state intensified after Banerjee skipped a meeting to review the Yaas Cyclone situation chaired by the Prime Minister during his visit to the state on Friday.

Earlier this month, the BJP lost a fiercely fought election to Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress despite a high-pitched campaign led by the Prime Minister.

“Has any chief secretary anywhere in India ever in 74 yrs of independence been mandatorily, non consensually asked to join central service within 48 hrs on date of retirement without state government consent or even consultation,” senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Singhvi said.