Congress' Bengal Bharat Jodo Yatra to begin on December 28

A regional version of Congress Party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ has been planned for West Bengal, and is scheduled to commence on December 28, the party’s foundation day.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra' (Bengal) – ‘Sagar Theke Pahare’ (From the sea to the mountains) follows in the footsteps of the ongoing Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra being led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

A meeting was held on September 20 in the presence of A Chella Kumar, Congress MP and party’s observer in charge of West Bengal, and state president and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Also Read | Digvijaya Singh urges Lalu Prasad Yadav to join Bharat Jodo Yatra to send 'good message'

Based on a resolution taken in the meeting, a committee has been formed. The committee is headed by party MP Pradip Bhattacharya, the state coordinator for the proposed regional yatra. Besides 12 members, the committee includes presidents of the districts through which the padyatra is expected to pass through.

The padyatra wil cover South 24 Parganas, Midnapore (North, South, or both), Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, Malda, Dinajpur (Uttar, Dakshin, or both), and Darjeeling.

Pradesh party sources add that besides the participants from the state who have joined the ongoing yatra, more workers will join the final phase from the state. “The state Congress is aiming at sending around 200 party workers to the main yatra,” said a party representative.

During his visit to the state in September, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had hinted at the possibility of a regional padyatra that could be organised in the state.