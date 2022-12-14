Bharat Jodo Yatra a campaign to unite country: Pilot

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra a campaign to unite country: Sachin Pilot

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will complete 100 days on Friday

PTI
PTI, Sawai Madhopur ,
  • Dec 14 2022, 07:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 07:10 ist
Congress leader Sachin Pilot. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra is not a political yatra, but a campaign to unite the people of the country.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, is walking 30 kilometres every day. People are appreciating him and trying to connect with him, Pilot told reporters here.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, is passing through Rajasthan. The yatra will complete 100 days on Friday.

Pilot said people from all sections are joining the yatra.

"Rahul Gandhi has been part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra continuously for nearly 100 days. History has been created and the BJP is very upset with this. It is worried as to how so many people are getting connected," the former deputy chief minister said.

Gandhi is meeting children, the elderly, farmers, ex-servicemen, youths and women and listening to them. He is working towards finding a solution to their problems, Pilot said.

"This is not a political yatra, but a campaign to connect the country and to unite people," he said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Rajasthan on December 4. It will cover a distance of about 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.

The foot march will conclude in Kashmir after covering a distance of 3,570 km.

