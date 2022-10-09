Congress did not ban Sena during emergency, but BJP and rebels are trying to finish it, says Uddhav

Even the Congress did not ban the Shiv Sena during emergency, but the BJP and the Shinde group are trying to finish the party now, Uddhav Thackeray said during his 25-minute long online address.

The Shiv Sena is going through a political crisis, as the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday froze the party symbol and name.

Thackeray appealed to Shiv Sainiks to be prepared for the elections. He lashed out at the BJP and Maharashtra Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde during his address.

While referring to the Shinde faction as the "Mindhe-group," he said the BJP has used the Mindhe-group to split the Shiv Sena. "The BJP has used Shinde for its benefit. However, the EC has now frozen the party's name and symbol. The Mindhe group should soon realise that their utility is over and they will be dumped by BJP,’’ he said.

"The EC’s ruling to freeze the party name (Shiv Sena) and a symbol (bow and arrow) is an injustice. However, I am not broken. I have the self-confidence to weather the present crisis and use it to rejuvenate the party organisation," he added.