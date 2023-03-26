Congress holds 'Sankalp Satyagraha' at Rajghat over Rahul's ouster from Lok Sabha

Congress leaders and workers gathered in large numbers at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat for a ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ on Sunday in solidarity with their top leader Rahul Gandhi and protest against his “erroneous conviction and disqualification” from Lok Sabha.

Party General Secretary and Rahul’s sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior leaders started their day-long satyagraha. Similar protests are being held across the country.

Congress' 'Samvidhan Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Sankalp Satyagraha' has just begun at Rajghat with hundreds of leaders and workers participating. The Satyagraha will continue till 5 PM, tweeted party General Secretary (Organisation) Jairam Ramesh.

Earlier, there was confusion about the protest as Delhi Police had denied Congress permission to hold 'Sankalp Satyagraha' at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial 'Rajghat' to protest Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case and his subsequent disqualification.

However, sources said, the permission was finally granted following talks with Congress leaders.

In its communication to the Congress, police said that it has considered its request and "rejected" it due to "law and order and traffic reasons" as well as the imposition of Section 144 of CrPC in and around Rajghat.

It said any kind of congregation of more than five persons would be "illegal" and "hence any gathering with more than five persons is not permitted".

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal tweeted, "after silencing our voice in Parliament, the govt has refused to let us hold a peaceful Satyagraha at Bapu’s samadhi as well. It has become a habit for the Modi govt to disallow every opposition protest. This will not deter us, our fight for truth, against tyranny goes on."

In its communication to state units asking them to organise day-long protests, the Congress central leadership has said that the actions against Rahul is a "strong signal that the world's largest democracy is under a serious threat".

"Trembled by his fearlessness and unstoppable fight against the misuse of power by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help his dear friend Gautam Adani and fearing that he would expose their nexus in Parliament, the entire Modi regime is resorting to such crooked measures to silence his voice," the communication said.

Strongly condemning the "erroneous conviction and disqualification", it said Rahul is "not alone, millions of Congressmen and crores of people irrespective of their political affiliations are with him in this fight for truth and justice".