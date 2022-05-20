Cong 'impending rout' in Gujarat, Himachal: Prashant

Congress 'impending electoral rout' in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, says Prashant Kishor

He said that the Chintan Shivir gave the party's leadership 'some time' before the polls

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 20 2022, 13:30 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 13:38 ist
Election strategist Prashant Kishor. Credit: PTI Photo

Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday shared his comment on the outcome of Congress party's Chintan Shivir in Udaipur.

In a tweet, Kishor said that the brainstorming session "failed to achieve anything meaningful other than prolonging the status quo."

He added that it gave some time to the Congress leadership, at least till the "impending electoral rout" in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

"I’ve been repeatedly asked to comment on the outcome of #UdaipurChintanShivir. In my view, it failed to achieve anything meaningful other than prolonging the status-quo and giving some time to the #Congress leadership, at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and HP!" he tweeted.

Also Read — Sonia Gandhi, Rahul to hold another consultation: Congress sets the ball rolling for change

With a number of Congress leaders, particularly from states, resenting not being invited to the Udaipur Chintan Shivir of the party, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will address a full day brainstorming session in New Delhi for early 120 leaders that include 70 Working Presidents of different states.

AICC sources said during the day-long interaction Sonia and Rahul will take the feedback from 16 national spokespersons and the party functionaries, who could not attend the Udaipur Chintan Shivir which had invited 430 persons.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Prashant Kishor
Congress
Sonia Gandhi
Chintan Shivir
Indian Politics

