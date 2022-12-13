Cong's Raja Pateria arrested over 'kill Modi' remark

Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested over 'kill Modi' remark

In a viral video, Pateria could be heard saying, 'If you want to save the Constitution, then be ready to kill Modi'

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 13 2022, 08:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 10:48 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial 'be ready to kill Modi to save the Constitution' remark about the prime minister.

He was arrested by the police from his residence in Hata town of the state's Damoh district, an official said.

"A police team went to his house around 5.30 am to inform him about the arrest. They took him to Pawai (in Panna district) around 7 am," Hata sub divisional officer of police Virendra Bahadur Singh told PTI.

In a video that surfaced on social media on Monday morning, Pateria could be heard telling Congress workers at a meeting in Pawai, "Be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him.....Modi will end the elections. Modi will divide on the basis of religion, caste and language. The future of Dalits, tribals and minorities is in danger. If you want to save the Constitution, then be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him."

Subsequently, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him.

Narendra Modi
Congress
BJP
Bharatiya Janata Party
India News
Indian Politics
Madhya Pradesh

