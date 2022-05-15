Congress leaders demand Rahul Gandhi's return as party president at Chintan Shivir

Age-limit for contesting elections and holding organisational posts, vociferous campaign against Electronic Voting Machine and return to paper ballots as well as a clamour for Rahul Gandhi as party president are among the demands raised by leaders at the Congress’ ‘Nav Sankalp’ Chintan Shivir here.

There have been occasional outbursts or criticism of G-23 leaders or change-seekers who had written to party president Sonia Gandhi seeking clarity on the leadership issue but by and large the exercise at the Rajasthan city has been devoid of any major fireworks during the discussions in six groups, including political issues, economy, organisation and social justice.

It is being keenly watched whether the Congress will announce the setting up of a Parliamentary Board as demanded by change-seekers, a separate General Secretary for election management and a body to oversee election management.

Read | Eyeing revival, Congress mulls 'padayatras'

Interestingly, sources said, there could be a clash of ideas between the committee on youth and the seniors in the party, as the former wants a retirement age of 70 years for electoral battles and 75 years for organisational posts. The panel headed by Amarinder Singh Warring is likely to suggest this in its report to the Congress Working Committee for inclusion in the final declaration.

At the same time, sources said, there has been a demand by a member in the committee on political affairs headed by Mallikarjun Kharge that there should be a cap of two terms for Rajya Sabha MPs but there has not been much traction for it.

Sources also said senior Kamal Nath passionately argued for a campaign against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and demanded that Congress should demand a return to paper ballots. He even went ahead with an unofficial poll of those present in which only a dozen out of around 70 in the discussion group supported EVMs.

Read | The Congress party is in need of ‘creative destruction’

Sources said the committee on political issues is likely to recommend a series of padayatra by prominent and senior leaders of parties across the country starting soon after the Udaipur conclave.

During the meeting on political issues, sources said, there have been intense discussions on redefining Congress' ideology to reassure party workers and supporters. It also saw at least half-a-dozen leaders demanding the return of Rahul Gandhi as party president.

A young leader also found fault with some leaders criticising Rahul’s leadership, in what was seen as an apparent criticism of G-23 leaders. He is learnt to have said that such criticism is borrowed from the Congress narrative.

One of the members also criticised Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal saying he was not communicative enough and that language was a barrier. However, several others rose in Venugopal’s support and cited late leaders like K Kamaraj who was in central leadership despite not knowing Hindi.