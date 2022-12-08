Congress leaders, workers celebrate party's win in Himachal polls

Congress leaders and workers celebrated the party's win in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections across the state on Thursday.

According to the latest Election Commission of India (EIC) data, the Congress has won 15 seats and was leading in 24 as compared to the BJP, which bagged 13 seats and was leading in 13. The majority mark is 35 in the 68-member assembly.

As the party returned to power in the hill state after a gap of five years, workers celebrated in Shimla and other parts of the state by distributing sweets, bursting crackers and dancing to the beats of 'dhol'.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had registered win on 18 seats and was leading in seven others. Three Independents also emerged victorious. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had contested on 67 seats, failed to open account.

Himachal Pradesh has not voted any incumbent government to power since 1985.

Earlier in the day, Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh, wife of former chief minister late Virbhadra Singh, had said the Congress is hoping to win at least 40 to 42 seats.

Besides celebrating at the party headquarters here, Congress workers also celebrated at Holly Lodge the family's ancestral home after its win.