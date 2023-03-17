Congress moves privilege motion against PM Modi over Nehru surname remark against Gandhis

Congress leader K C Venugopal on Friday submitted a privilege notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged derogatory remarks against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Last month, PM Modi had attacked the Gandhis for not using Nehru's surname. Replying to a debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address, Modi had asked why they were ashamed of using the Nehru surname even as he criticised Jawaharlal Nehru as well as Indira Gandhi for repeatedly using Article 356 to topple state governments led by non-Congress parties.

He targeted the Congress on the issue of federalism, saying the Congress dispensations including those led by former prime ministers Nehru and Gandhi used Article 356 of the Constitution at least 90 times to topple state governments of many regional outfits.

Modi alleged that Indira Gandhi alone used Article 356 to topple governments of regional parties in states as many as 50 times.

