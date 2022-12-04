Congress plenary session to be held in Raipur in Feb 2023

Congress on Sunday decided to hold its Plenary Session in Chhattisgarh's Raipur in the second half of February next year and organise a two-month long 'Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' from January 26 as a follow up to the ongoing Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The party will also hold 'Mahila March' in all states with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in attendance as part of the campaign starting on the Republic Day next year.

These were decided at the first meeting of Congress Steering Committee after Mallikarjun Kharge took over as party's new president.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Vengopal and General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh told a press conference that the party's 85th Plenary Session will be held at Raipur in the second half of February.

Asked whether there will be elections to the Congress Working Committee at the Plenary, Venugopal said it will happen according to Congress Constitution. Ramesh said there will be discussions on a variety of issues, including those related to political situation, challenges faced by youth and agriculture.

The Plenary is called to ratify Kharge's election as party president. It will be keenly watched whether there will be election to the CWC and whether Shashi Tharoor, who contested against Kharge, will find a place at the high table.

In a bid to keep the momentum up, the Congress also decided to organise 'Haath se haath jodo abhiyaan' during which padayatras will be undertaken at block level covering all panchayats and booths, conventions at district level and a massive rally at state capitals.

A letter from Rahul Gandhi, who is undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra, about the core message of the yatra will be distributed among the people along with a 'charge sheet' against the Modi government, Venugopal said, adding there will be village sabhas and bike rally among others to connect with youth.

Venugopal said there will be 'Mahila March' in all states in which Priyanka will attend as part of the 'Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan'.

In a statement after the meeting, the party said it has a "critical role" to play in finding solutions to the challenges faced by the country.

"The Steering Committee calls upon every Congressman and Congresswoman to work with unity, faith, determination, and a sense of collective purpose. The victory of the party will be the victory of every leader and ‘karyakarta’ (workers) and a victory for the idea of India that guided our freedom movement and is enshrined in our Constitution," it said.

The statement was effusive in its praise of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Rahul Gandhi and said the Yatra listens to and speaks with people from all sections of society every day, especially youth, women, farmers and the working class, directly communicating its message of equality, fraternity and harmony.

"It is the same message which India’s spiritual leaders and social reformers preached, the leaders of our freedom struggle under Mahatma Gandhi fought for, and our Constitution upholds. The Committee particularly appreciated the leadership of former president Rahul Gandhi, whose 'tapasya', unfailing determination, and love for India and her people have been critical to the success of the Yatra," it added. (ENDS)