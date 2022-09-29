Cong polls: Digvijaya Singh throws his hat in the ring

Congress polls: Digvijaya Singh throws his hat in the ring, to file nomination on September 30

Singh, who reached Delhi on Wednesday night after taking a break from Bharat Jodo Yatra, arrived at AICC headquarters around 12 noon

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS,
  • Sep 29 2022, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 13:24 ist
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Throwing his hat in the ring, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday collected nomination papers for Congress presidential election. Meanwhile, Ashok Gehlot met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath.

Singh, who reached Delhi on Wednesday night after taking a break from Bharat Jodo Yatra, arrived at AICC headquarters around 12 noon. Gehlot's meeting with Sonia came an hour after Digvijaya collected his nomination papers.

He said he has come to collect nomination papers and will "possibly file" it on Friday, which is the last date of nomination.

Also Read — Focus shifts to Delhi as Congress prez race heats up

Earlier in the day, senior leaders held discussions on the presidential election -- Mukul Wasnik met Ashok Gehlot, while P Chidambaram met Digvijaya Singh and Tariq Anwar went to meet A K Antony. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal went to 10 Janpath to hold discussions with Sonia Gandhi.

Also, a representative of Shashi Tharoor, who is in the race, went to Congress office to check the electoral rolls. 

