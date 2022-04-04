Cong protests over BJP MP's lengthy question on AAP

Congress protests over BJP MP's lengthy question on AAP's inaction on pollution

During Question Hour, BJP MP from Delhi Parvesh Sahib Singh slammed the AAP government for its alleged lackadaisical attitude towards solving Delhi's pollution problem

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 04 2022, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 15:31 ist
Parvesh Sahib Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Opposition Congress on Monday protested in Lok Sabha over a BJP member being allowed to ask a lengthy question in which he alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has been doing nothing except offering lip service to solve the capital's pollution problem.

During Question Hour, BJP MP from Delhi Parvesh Sahib Singh slammed the AAP government for its alleged lackadaisical attitude towards solving Delhi's pollution problem.

He claimed the city government has been offering only lip service rather than taking any concrete action.

As Singh took a few minutes in asking the question, Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and his party colleague Gaurav Gogoi protested saying that the chair has given him more than the usual time to ask a supplementary question.

Track Parliament Updates Here

This Congress protest invited a sharp reaction from Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who asked why Chowdhury was getting agitated as the BJP member was talking only about the Delhi government.

Speaker Om Birla, who was in the chair, however, did not react.

The AAP captured power in Punjab, dethroning the Congress, in the recent assembly elections.

Earlier, BSP member Danish Ali protested claiming that he did not get a proper answer on his supplementary regarding suicides in private universities in the country.

