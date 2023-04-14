Oppn unity: Venugopal to meet Uddhav Thackeray

Congress’s Venugopal to meet Uddhav Thackeray in show of Oppn unity

The meeting also comes against the backdrop of Rahul's strident criticism of VD Savarkar, which the Sena had objected to

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 14 2023, 20:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 20:34 ist
Sharad Pawar met Mallikarjun Kharge on April 13 in a show of Oppn unity. Credit: Special Arrangements

Taking forward the discussions on Opposition unity, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal will soon meet Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai soon to brief him about the discussions his party leaders had with other parties.

Venugopal could meet Thackeray as early as next Monday. The meeting comes days after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge telephoned Thackeray to discuss the schedule for a larger Opposition meeting.

Sources said Venugopal would discuss with Uddhav the suggestions that came up during the meeting Kharge and Rahul Gandhi had with Nitish Kumar, Sharad Pawar and Tejashwi Yadav earlier this week.

Also Read: Sharad Pawar meets Mallikarjun Kharge & Rahul Gandhi in an effort to forge unity within Opposition

The meeting also comes against the backdrop of Rahul's strident criticism of VD Savarkar, which the Sena had objected to. 

Sources said Opposition parties are broadly in agreement not to rake up contentious issues and to contest the elections on common campaign planks. The parties are looking at consensus issues with some leaders pointing out that DMK supremo MK Stalin's initiative on social justice was one such attempt.

Phones are being worked to get all leaders on a single platform for a meeting in the national capital. Leaders are also looking to form an informal grouping but no definite decision has been taken.

Opposition parties may also work at a common minimum programme but a section of leaders said that such a mechanism is likely to come only after elections. The electoral adjustments will be state-wise and there will be no national level front, sources said. 

 

