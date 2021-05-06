'Shocked by govt's SC move over K'taka HC oxygen order'

Congress 'shocked' by Centre moving Supreme Court against High Court order to hike Karnataka oxygen supply

President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee said the projected oxygen demand in the state is 1,471 MT

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 06 2021, 19:43 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 20:08 ist
President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee D K Shivakumar. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress expressed "shock" over the Centre moving to the Supreme Court on Thursday against an order of the Karnataka High Court order asking to increase daily liquid medical oxygen (LMO) allocation for the State from the present 965 MT to 1200 MT for treating Covid-19 patients.

Projected demand in Karnataka is 1,471 MT but Central allocation is only 865 MT, President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee D K Shivakumar claimed, and said he was "shocked" by the Centre's move in the apex court.

"Will CM @BSYBJP & BJP MPs remain mute spectators when people are dying of Oxygen shortage?" he tweeted.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the State is being supplied 965 MT LMO presently and the order needed to be stayed urgently.

Congress
BJP
Supreme Court
Karnataka
Oxygen Shortage
COVID-19
Coronavirus
dk shivakumar

