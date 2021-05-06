Congress 'shocked' by Centre moving Supreme Court against High Court order to hike Karnataka oxygen supply

The Congress expressed "shock" over the Centre moving to the Supreme Court on Thursday against an order of the Karnataka High Court order asking to increase daily liquid medical oxygen (LMO) allocation for the State from the present 965 MT to 1200 MT for treating Covid-19 patients.

Projected demand in Karnataka is 1,471 MT but Central allocation is only 865 MT, President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee D K Shivakumar claimed, and said he was "shocked" by the Centre's move in the apex court.

Read more: Congress demands arrest of Tejasvi Surya, BJP MLA Sathish Reddy over bed scam

"Will CM @BSYBJP & BJP MPs remain mute spectators when people are dying of Oxygen shortage?" he tweeted.

Shocked to see the Central Govt moving the SC challenging the Karnataka HC order to supply 1200 MT of Oxygen to the state Projected demand is 1471 MT but central allocation is only 865 MT Will CM @BSYBJP & BJP MPs remain mute spectators when people are dying of Oxygen shortage? — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 6, 2021

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the State is being supplied 965 MT LMO presently and the order needed to be stayed urgently.