Congress slams Centre over abduction of Indian by Chinese forces

Congress on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over reports of abduction of a teenager from Arunachal Pradesh by the Chinese military with top party leader Rahul Gandhi saying PM's silence showed he 'did not care'.

"A few days before Republic Day, an Indian has been kidnapped by China. We are with the family of Miram Taron and will not lose hope, will not give up. The PM's cowardly silence is his statement -- he does not care," he tweeted in Hindi.

His reaction comes a day after Arunachal BJP MP Tapir Gao tweeted that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has abducted a 17-year-old boy from inside Indian territory in the Upper Siang district.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that China's "audacity is increasing and so is BJP government's shamelessness".

"Dear PM, How dare the Chinese Army to transgress into our territory again? How can GOI permit the abduction of our citizens? How can GOI remain mum? Why is the government not listening to the earnest appeal of its own MP? Please don't say again -- No one has come and no one has been abducted," he said.

Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said that Modi needs to talk about the issue. "If the BJP MP who has raised the issue is wrong, the Prime Minister should at least tell that. He is keeping silent," he said.

