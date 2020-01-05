Congress slams PM Modi as Gujarat reports infant deaths

Under fire over infant deaths in Rajasthan, Congress on Sunday lashed out at the BJP over similar casualties in Gujarat hospitals, questioning the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue.

The strong counter from the Congress came after reports of the death of 219 infants at civic hospitals in Rajkot and Ahmedabad in December emerged from Gujarat.

Congress leaders Sushmita Dev, Rajeev Satav, Randeep Surjewala went all guns blazing against the top leadership of the BJP asking them to introspect and rush central teams to Modi's home state to review the state of the government hospitals.

“134 children died in Rajkot civil hospital. In Ahmedabad civil hospital 85 children died. Will Narendra Modi & Harsh Vardhan remain silent now,” Dev, the President of the All India Mahila Congress said.

Surjewala, in-charge of the AICC Communication Department, wondered why Modi and Shah were silent over the death of infants in their home state.

The children who died in a civil hospital in Rajkot are also reported to be newborns as was the case in the Kota hospital. According to official records, in 2019, Rajkot recorded 1235 deaths of infants, while, Jamnagar recorded 639 deaths.

Congress also lashed out at Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who ducked questions from the media over infant deaths and demanded to know whether Modi would sack him.

“Jan-Dec, 1,235 children have died in Rajkot hospital. Amit Shah is MP from Gandhinagar+Ahmedabad. 375 children have died in the last 3 months in Civil Hospital. When questioned, CM runs away! Will PM dare to dismiss Vijay Rupani,” Surjewala asked.

Satav, the AICC in-charge of Gujarat, also slammed Rupani for his silence on the issue and condemned the BJP government for its “big talk on development and a healthy India.

Last week, Congress had come under fire over the death of infants at the J K Lon Hospital in Kota, Rajasthan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's remarks that the infant mortality rate in the state had declined under Congress government also triggered an uproar, prompting the party leadership to ask Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to visit the hospital.