Congress to meet on Saturday to decide on first list of UP candidates

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress will meet on Saturday to discuss the first list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections that will be the party's first test to the commitment on the recent announcement to give 40 per cent seats to women

The meeting, which will be chaired party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Saturday evening, comes after Congress General Secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi made a strong pitch in the Congress Working Committee last week for early announcement of candidates in the state.

Sources said the first list is likely to include seats where Congress is "strong" as per the feedback received by the party managers. Though leaders refused to put a number to the first list, it is expected that names for 35-50 seats will be finalised in Saturday's meeting.

The party managers believe that early announcement would give the candidates a head-start in the campaigning for the election, which is likely to be held in February-March.

In the CWC meeting on October 16, DH had earlier reported, Priyanka wanted the CWC to instruct the CEC to announce the candidates in advance and not leave it to "last minute" when the polls are just days away.

She had reasoned that it could send a message to other parties as well as rein in mass exodus. Sources said she argued that the announcement of potential candidates could deter them from leaving the party fearing that they may not get the ticket. Priyanka also got support from senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who said announcing candidates at the earliest would increase the winning chances.

With Priyanka being proactive in UP in recent times with frequent visits, the Congress has renewed its efforts to improve its standing in the state which it once ruled but was then relegated to insignificance.

Party leaders believe that the visit of Rahul and Priyanka to families of farmers who were killed at Lakhimpur Kheri and the latter's announcement that 40 per cent seats had enthused the party workers. Priyanka had also visited Agra where a sweeper was killed in police custody though she was initially stopped from going there.

Political analysts have been saying that an improved Congress performance could be detrimental to Samajwadi Party, the dominant Opposition party in the state which hopes to defeat the Yogi Adityanath's BJP-led government.

