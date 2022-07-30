Congress to organise massive pan-India protest, gherao PM's residence on August 5

The Congress will hold a nationwide protest against “record-breaking” price rise next Friday with MPs marching to Rashtrapati Bhavan. A gherao of the official residence of the Prime Minister has also been planned.

All elected representatives of the Congress from village to district level court arrest in their block or district headquarters, while in state capitals, the state units will organise a gherao of Raj Bhavan in which MLAs, MLCs, former MPs and senior leaders will participate.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will hold ‘Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan’ protest from Parliament to register protest against price rise and unemployment, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said in a letter to party leaders.

The party will also organise ‘Prime Minister House Gherao’ in the capital in which Congress Working Committee members and senior leaders will participate.

Venugopal has asked state units to hold preparatory meetings at the state, district, and block levels. He has also asked the units to send a report on their preparations to him at the earliest.

The protest against the price rise comes after the Congress and other Opposition MPs disrupted Parliament for the past two weeks demanding an immediate discussion on the issue.

The government has finally agreed to hold a discussion on price rise in Lok Sabha on Monday and in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.