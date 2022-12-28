Congress writes to Amit Shah over security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Cong writes to Amit Shah over security breach in Yatra

Venugopal said the police failed to secure a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi and Congress workers had to do the needful

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 28 2022, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2022, 12:47 ist
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Wednesday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah on security breaches during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. In his letter, he accused the Delhi Police of failing to ensure security.

He said that when the Yatra entered Delhi, the police failed to secure a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi and Congress workers had to do the needful.

The senior leader urged Shah to ensure safety and security for Rahul Gandhi as the Yatra is set to enter 'sensitive' Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir regions.

More to follow...

 

