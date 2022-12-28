Congress writes to Amit Shah over security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Wednesday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah on security breaches during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. In his letter, he accused the Delhi Police of failing to ensure security.
He said that when the Yatra entered Delhi, the police failed to secure a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi and Congress workers had to do the needful.
.@kcvenugopalmp writes to @AmitShah on security breaches during #BharatJodoYatra. Accuses Delhi Police of failing in ensuring security @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/uIHCjxS2cY
— Shemin (@shemin_joy) December 28, 2022
The senior leader urged Shah to ensure safety and security for Rahul Gandhi as the Yatra is set to enter 'sensitive' Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir regions.
More to follow...
