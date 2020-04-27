Coronavirus: CMs bat for lockdown extension, urge PM Modi to ease restrictions gradually

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held interactions with Chief Ministers to discuss graded exit plans to lift lockdown, to contain COVID-19, after May 3, a broad consensus appeared firming up about not lifting the restrictions altogether with many states remaining wary of allowing inter-state movement from May 4.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister lauded the contribution of states in fighting COVID-19 and stressed that the lockdown has helped contain the spread of virus.

In his opening remarks at the meeting in which nine Chief Ministers also spoke, Home Minister Amit Shah asked states to strictly implement the guidelines and enforce restrictions during the lockdown.

Shah is learnt to have said that this is a long battle, which has to be fought patiently.

In the Supreme Court separately, the MHA has already said migrants do not need to return to their villages.

The nearly three-hour-long meeting saw a number of states raising concern about lack of resources to fight COVID-19 during the lockdown and its cascading effect on the economy.

The challenges before governments are how to bring a flagging economy back on the rails and ensure the return of migrant workers to their homes in the backdrop of frequent agitations by migrants in different states and large numbers of them in sheer desperation, starting foot-march to cover thousands of kilometres to reach their homes. Maharashtra has sought special trains to ferry migrants back to their homes.

Kerala, whose Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chose to skip the meeting, will submit its views in writing. In the absence of the Chief Minister, the state was represented by state Chief Secretary, who said that state is not in favour of a blanket withdrawal of all restrictions and after May 3 and will prefer a graded exit from the lockdown.

The meeting saw a number of Chief Ministers asking for ramping up the tests.

Rahul Gandhi had on Sunday said, “Experts agree that mass random testing is the key to beating coronavirus. In India, a bottleneck is stopping us from scaling testing from the current 40,000 per day to 1 lakh tests a day, for which test kits are already in stock. The PM needs to act fast and clear the bottleneck.”

The total number of cases crossed 27,000 with Maharashtra reporting 29 percent of total cases in India, while Gujarat accounting for over 17 percent of COVID-19 deaths. Madhya Pradesh is another state with a high number of COVID-19 cases. Many Chief Ministers want that the lockdown should not be lifted overnight and should continue with more relaxations for at least a month.

Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal want the lockdown to be extended. Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are inclined to go with the Centre’s decision in this regard.

Some of the demands raised during the meeting were resuming activities in non-hotspot areas, running special trains to ferry migrant workers and making additional kits and PPE available to states. There are indications that any opening will be followed up with aggressive testing and tracing protocols to avoid the proliferation of new disease clusters.