Coronavirus: No one should sleep hungry during lockdown, says Sangh Parivar Vishwa Hindu Parishad

As Government moved in full gear to ensure social distancing, sister organisation of Sangh Parivar Vishwa Hindu Parishad took up a campaign to ensure no one sleeps hungry during the exercise to check the spread of coronavirus and announced its intent to involve mutts and religious organisations to ensure all get two square meals.

The challenge is, however, daunting as the number will be huge and reaching out to millions at a time of social distancing is easier said than done.

Calling the success of Janta Curfew on Sunday, as people’s anti-corona war resolution, VHP Working President Alok Kumar expressed confidence that in the face of this strong national resolve, the coronavirus pandemic wouldn’t survive.

“We now also have to ensure that in this time of crisis, no citizen of the country goes to sleep without food,” he said taking note of the lockdown having been announced till March 31 during which businesses, factories, schools, colleges and public transport will remain closed.

“Due to this lockdown, hand-to-mouth people such as daily wage earners, labourers, street hawkers, rickshaw pullers, porters are likely to get caught in great difficulty. Due to the loss of their daily income, their families may be facing great financial and survival crisis. Therefore, in this time of struggle, it is the responsibility of all capable citizens of the country to ensure that no one bound to sleep with an empty stomach,” Kumar said.

Calling upon all capable citizens to ensure that in their locality, villages, towns and cities, every person gets two times of bread to feed themselves and their families, VHP said that the help of religious institutions such as Mutts (monasteries), Temples, Gurudwaras, Jain Sthanaks, Baudha Viharas, etc., and also help of resident welfare associations (RWAs), trade associations, and panchayat committees can be taken in this sacred work.

The VHP had earlier urged Hindus not to take out big processions or chariot parades and trips or hold any such mass events during the schedule Ram Mahotsava that could transmit and circulate the fatal COVID-19.

The VHP rather prescribed chanting of the 13-letter Vijay Maha-Mantra, "Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram" and hoist saffron flags atop all Hindu houses and stickers of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi affixed outside the houses.