Country still facing brunt of demonetisation: Pilot

Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Monday targeted the central government over demonetisation and said the country is still facing its brunt.

He said the people will not tolerate the government which loots their hard-earned money.

"The country is still facing the brunt of demonetisation by the central government. This unplanned decision worked to destroy the small-medium industry, employment, income and economy of the country," Pilot tweeted.

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा की गई नोटबंदी का दंश आज भी देश झेल रहा है। इस अनियोजित निर्णय ने देश के लघु-मध्यम उद्योग,रोजगार,आमदनी व अर्थव्यवस्था को तबाह करने का काम किया।

लोगों की मेहनत की कमाई लूटकर उन्हे प्रताड़ित करने वाली सरकार को जनता बर्दाश्त नही करेगी।#नोटबंदी_अर्थतंत्र_की_बरसी — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) November 8, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016, had announced the decision to ban currency notes of denomination Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.

