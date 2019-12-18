Court issues arrest warrants against BSP leader

A Special MP/MLA court on Tuesday issued arrest warrants against former BSP leader Nasimuddin Siddiqi and others for not appearing in court to stand trial in a 2016 case related to the use of foul language against BJP leader Dayashankar Singh's daughter.

The warrant was issued by Special Judge Pawan Kumar Rai against Siddiqui, BSP leaders Ram Achal Rajbhar and Mewa Lal Gautam, and Naushad Ali and Atar Singh Rao for not appearing in court to stand trial.

The court issued the order as the accused were not appearing despite the court taking cognisance of the offence on February 8, 2018.

The court fixed January 3 as the next date of hearing.

The charge sheet was filed against the accused on January 12, 2018 under different sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

The court had then taken cognisance of the offences and issued process for appearance of the accused.

"Cognisance has been taken but the accused have not been appearing in court for about two years due to which the trial has been delayed. Hence, the court is not being able to comply with Supreme Court's direction which has directed for speedy disposal of the trial," said the judge.

Dayashanker's mother Tetri Devi had lodged the FIR on July 22, 2016 with Hazratganj Police alleging that the accused abused Tetri Devi and her minor daughter in public during an agitation at Ambedkar statue in Hazratganj and also incited people with hatred of caste and class to commit violence.

It was also alleged that the accused used foul language against her granddaughter which amounted to the offence of rape.