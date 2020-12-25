Covid-19: Recoveries cross 97 lakh, caseload rises to 1.01 crore

India's Covid-19 recoveries cross 97 lakh

  Dec 25 2020
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 16,63,05,762 samples have been tested up to December 24. Credit: PTI

India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 1,01,46,845 with 23,067 new infections being reported in a day, while recoveries have crossed the 97-lakh mark, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

The death toll increased to 1,47,092 with 336 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 97,17,834, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.77 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The Covid-19 active caseload in the country remained below three lakh for the fourth consecutive day.

There are 2,81,919 active coronavirus infections in the country which constitutes 2.78 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 16,63,05,762 samples have been tested up to December 24, including 9,97,396 on Thursday.

