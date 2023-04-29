VP's office asks CPI(M) MP to explain article on Shah

CPI(M) MP called to Rajya Sabha chairman's office, asked to explain article critical of Amit Shah

The meeting in which Brittas was asked to explain his article took place last week

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 29 2023, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 22:23 ist
CPI(M) MP John Brittas. Credit: Twitter / @JohnBrittas

CPI(M) MP John Brittas was called to the office of Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar over an article critical of Home Minister Amit Shah written by the Left leader, following a complaint lodged by a BJP functionary.

The meeting in which Brittas was asked to explain his article took place last week.

"Yes, I was called for a meeting over an article I wrote and I explained sufficiently my position on the issue. I told the Rajya Sabha chairman that writing the article was my fundamental right and part of my freedom of expression. If a cryptic remark can be made on Kerala, I am fully free to respond.

Also Read | Vote for double engine govt in Karnataka: Amit Shah

"What's happening now is (an attempt) to silence those MPs who are speaking (up) against the BJP," Brittas said, denying that any showcause notice was sent to him on the issue, as reported by certain sections of the media.

Parliament sources confirmed that such a meeting took place.

They said a copy of the complaint by P Sudheer, general secretary of the BJP's Kerala unit, over Brittas' February 20 opinion piece "Perils of Propaganda", criticising a remark made by Shah on Kerala, was later sent to the Left leader.

In his complaint, Sudheer called Brittas' article "highly divisive and polarising" and sought "suitable action against the seditious conduct".

