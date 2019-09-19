CPM leader Tarigami returns to Srinagar

CPM's Mohd Yousuf Tarigami, the first Kashmiri leader who was under detention to reach Delhi, returned to Srinagar on Thursday after medical treatment in AIIMS.

Tarigami, who was brought to Delhi following a habeas corpus plea by party general secretary Sitaram Yechury, was discharged from AIIMS on September 13 where he was admitted four days before.

His return to Srinagar came two days after he addressed a press conference, a first for a Kashmiri leader, when he made passionate plea, "we are not asking for heavens, we only ask for a chance to march together with you."

On September 16, Supreme Court has said that Tarigami will be at liberty to move to Srinagar as and when he feels that his health condition would enable him to undertake the journey.

Tarigami (72), a CPM Central Committee member, was in detention since August 5 after the Centre revoked special status for Jammu and Kashmir. However, Yechury in his affidavit submitted to Supreme Court after he was allowed to visit Srinagar to meet Tarigami, said that there were no legal orders for his detention.

In his affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, Yechury had said that Tarigami was kept under detention “with no legal charges”, his Z+ security vehicles withdrawn and personnel guarding him were “instructed” not to allow him or his family to move out or allow others entry to his residence.

“The unlawful detention of Tarigami and other restrictions imposed on his family such as uncertainty about communication and access to medical and emergency assistance have aggravated his severe chronic health conditions and also had an impact on his mental health and his family,” Yechury said.