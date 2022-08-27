CWC to decide on Congress Presidential polls on August 28 amid rumblings over Azad’s resignation

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on Sunday afternoon to decide on the schedule for election of party president, amid rumblings over the resignation of veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and speculation about the next course of action by another G-23 leader Anand Sharma.

The meeting will be online with President Sonia Gandhi joining from London where she has gone for medical check-up along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The CWC had last year set a September 20 deadline for the election of party chief but schedule is likely to be overshot by 1-3 weeks, as the leadership is tightening the loose ends to elect a consensus candidate, most probably Ashok Gehlot, if their last minute attempts to persuade Rahul fails.

The meeting comes two days after Azad resigned from the Congress with a stinging letter mainly targeting Rahul and not even sparing Sonia by putting the blame for the party’s problems at their doorsteps.

Besides dubbing the organisational election as “farce and sham”, Azad alleged that “proxies are now being propped up to take over”, amid Sonia reportedly urging Gehlot to take over as the President.

All eyes will be on senior CWC member Sharma on Sunday, who along with Azad and 21 others wrote to Sonia in August 2020 seeking clarity on leadership, as to whether he would echo the sentiments of Azad, who continued to meet local leaders from Jammu and Kashmir who quit Congress.

Sharma, who had recently resigned as Himachal Pradesh Steering Committee chairperson in protest, cut short his Himachal tour and returned to Delhi on Friday night, amid speculation that he may meet Azad.

Congress is downplaying Azad’s rebellion as party managers believe that it would not have resonance with party workers.

With Azad all set to hold consultations in Jammu on September 4 before forming his own party and a number of his supporters resigning from the Congress, CWC member and Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Rajni Patil is flying to Srinagar on Monday to take stock of the situation and douse any fire in the party.

In an aggressive campaign against Azad, the party had on Friday fielded senior leaders to counter Azad. Gehlot, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, Digvijaya Singh, Tariq Anwar, Sachin Pilot and Shaktisinh Gohil came out against Azad, who however did not get unqualified support from his erstwhile colleagues like Bhupinder Hooda. At the same time, certain leaders not commenting on the issue was also noticed by the party leadership.

The party is also ignoring Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari’s remarks about some leaders who attacked Azad as “chaprasis”, with a senior leader suggesting that it does not matter. If he is so concerned, let him fight the Congress president’s polls, he said, adding Tewari badly wants to get expelled from the party and they were not going to oblige.

Congress highlighted that Azad’s episode has not impacted the normal functioning of the party. Party’s Media Department head Pawan Khera on Thursday night tweeted a list of state media coordinators for Bharat Jodo Yatra saying, “Azad or no Azad the Congress organisational machine moves ahead with determination.”