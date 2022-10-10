Decisions will be in ‘national interest’: Kharge on regional parties’ alliance for 2024

Hinting at an inclination towards forming a regional parties’ alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, All India Congress Committee presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said whatever was “in the interest of the nation” will be considered.

However, he was tight-lipped about whether or not he would like to convey anything to All India Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee. Congress party sources, meanwhile, said that Shashi Tharoor, the other candidate in the race, is also expected to visit the West Bengal capital for campaign on Friday.

“For decisions in the interest of the country, democracy and Constitution, steps will be collectively taken. The concerns which form the basis of alliances is something that could be considered later,” Kharge said.

Kharge reiterated that the ‘Udaipur Declaration’, which seeks to offer 50 per cent posts to people below the age of 50, will be implemented by him if he is elected as the party’s president.

Trinamool has been trying to get an alliance of the parties in Opposition, while categorically ignoring the Congress party. The two parties are political rivals in West Bengal’s context, even though Bharatiya Janata Party is a much stronger challenger to Trinamool than the Congress.

A section of party supporters and local leaders, who had gathered at the state headquarters, observed that Kharge may have an edge over Tharoor.