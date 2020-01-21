Delhi Assembly elections 2020: Congress fields first timer Romesh Sabharwal against Arvind Kejriwal

Congress has fielded first-timer, Romesh Sabharwal against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi assembly seat in the upcoming elections.

A former student leader, Sabharwal has been associated with the National Students Union of India and the Youth Congress three decades back.

Sabharwal's candidature was announced late Monday night along with six nominees by Congress.

Senior Congress leader Amareesh Gautam, who had joined the BJP in 2017, is back with the grand old party and will contest the assembly polls from the Kondli constituency in East Delhi.

Rocky Tuseed, whose tenure as the Delhi University Students Union President had been shrouded in controversy, will be the Congress candidate from the Rajinder Nagar assembly seat, while Arbind Singh, the chairperson of the All India Unorganized Workers' Congress has been named the candidate from Karawal Nagar seat.

The party also named Raminder Singh Bamrah as its candidate from Tilak Nagar, Pramod Kumar Yadav from Badarpur and Bhisham Sharma from Ghonda.

Tuesday is the last date for the filing of nomination papers for the February 8 assembly elections.