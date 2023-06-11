'Delhi first, other states can face similiar ordinances', warns AAP's Arvind Kejriwal at 'maha rally'

Intensifying the fight against the ruling BJP on the ordinance on control of services, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday warned that other states are going to face similar moves and the national capital was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "first war".

At the 'Maha Rally' organised at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, the AAP supremo specifically targeted Modi, claiming that people entrusted him with the job of working for the entire country but he was unable to do it and was now targeting Delhi where work that benefits people is being done.

The Delhi Chief Minister alleged that Modi headed governments for 21 years in Gujarat and at the Centre with full powers but he did not have such powers in Delhi. "He did not do so many things he could do, I did it in eight years after overcoming obstacles. He doesn't do his job and tries to stop who does work," he said.

"When I give free electricity, Modi ji says I am distributing free electricity. Modi ji, you have given away the whole country and the central government to your friend. I put four 'revadis' (freebies) in the hands of the poor but you gave the whole freebies to your friend," he said.

Kejriwal said the Centre's ordinance, aimed at negating a Supreme Court order in Delhi government's favour, was an insult to the people and it indicated that there is no democracy in Delhi.

"There will be a dictatorship in Delhi and the L-G is supreme. People can vote for whoever they want, but the Centre will run Delhi," he said.

Referring to his countrywide tour seeking support to defeat the Bill to replace the ordinance when it comes in Parliament, he said Delhiites should understand that the whole population is with them in their fight.

"I have come to know that this (ordinance) is Modi ji's first war. This kind of ordinance, which has taken away Delhiites' rights and brought autocracy, is going to be brought in other states. We will have to stop this," he said.

Recalling the anti-corruption movement he and Anna Hazare led during the UPA government at the venue, he said 12 years ago, they had gathered at Ramlila Maidan and he bowed to the "holy platform". "We have gathered at the same platform to remove an arrogant dictator. As the earlier movement was successful, this will also be successful," he said.

He said people in the country have started asking the Prime Minister why Kejriwal has done so much work, and what work Modi has done.

Kejriwal said the Prime Minister has decided that he will not allow Kejriwal to work. "They put Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in jail to stop work in education, mohalla clinics, hospitals etc. Modi ji, we do not have just one but 100s of Sisodias and Jains. The works of Delhi are not going to stop," he said.