HC notice to Centre, EC on PIL over I.N.D.I.A name

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, EC on PIL over I.N.D.I.A bloc name

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 04 2023, 11:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 11:19 ist
Opposition MPs of I.N.D.I.A. Derek O'Brien, Mallikarjun Kharge, K C Venugopal, and Tiruchi Siva. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Centre, Election Commission and several opposition parties on a PIL seeking direction to the opposition political parties to prohibit the use of the acronym I.N.D.I.A, as reported by ANI.

This comes amid the ruckus that the opposition alliance has been making in the Monsoon session of the Parliament as it has been demanding that the PM make a statement on the ongoing violence in Manipur.

More to follow...

