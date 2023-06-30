Delhi University a 'movement', says PM Modi at centenary event

Delhi University is a movement, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he inaugurated the centenary celebrations of the varsity on Friday. Modi took the metro to DU where he interacted with students, asking them about their favourite reels or OTT shows.

Speaking to students of the university, Modi said that the university has kept its dream and values alive in these 100 years. “Delhi University has completed 100 years when the nation celebrates 75 years of independence... Delhi University is not just a university, but a movement. This university has lived every movement and has brought life to every movement,” he said.

Also Read | PM refers to DU's popular food joints, asks students to ensure their taste remains unchanged

At the function, Modi laid the foundation stone for three new blocks — Computer Centre, Faculty of Technology, and the academic block. Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan was also present at the event.

Modi said that today the number of girls studying in DU is more boys. “There was a time when Delhi University had just three colleges, now it has more than 90 colleges. There was a time when India used to come under the list of fragile economies and today it is among the top five economies in the world,” he said.

Modi took the Delhi Metro to the event, and interacted with students along the way. During his address, he spoke about the interaction. “Like students here, I travelled by metro today. Students have a lot to talk about. Kaun si film dekhi, OTT pe woh series achhi hai, woh wali reel dekhi ya nahi dekhi (Have you seen that film … that OTT series is a good one … have you seen this reel or not),” Modi said.