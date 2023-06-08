'Despicable, extremism': Cong on parade 'glorifying' Indira Gandhi's assassination in Canada

The Congress on Thursday reacted strongly to the reports of a float depicting the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi being part of a parade in Brampton, Canada. The party leaders asked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up the issue with Canadian authorities.

Sharing the video, which is being spread on social media, senior Congress leader Milind Deora said he was appalled by the incident and this "extremism" deserves "universal condemnation and united response.

"As an Indian, I'm appalled by the five km-long parade which took place in the city of Brampton, Canada, depicting the assassination of Indira Gandhi. It's not about taking sides, it's about respect for a nation's history and the pain caused by its Prime Minister’s assassination. This extremism deserves universal condemnation and a united response," he said.

Tagging his tweet, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "I entirely agree. This is despicable and Dr S Jaishankar should take it up strongly with the Canadian authorities."

I entirely agree! This is despicable and @DrSJaishankar should take it up strongly with the Canadian authorities. https://t.co/LrketZk9OS — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 8, 2023

Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor too tagged Deora's tweet and said, "You are completely right, Milind Deora. There should be no politics in condemning this despicable act across party lines."

Responding to the incident, Canadian High Commissioner to India Cameron Mackay said he was "appalled" by the reports of the event in his country that "celebrated" the assassination of Indira Gandhi.

"I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities," he tweeted.

