Canada parade 'glorifies' Indira's killing; Cong fumes

'Despicable, extremism': Cong on parade 'glorifying' Indira Gandhi's assassination in Canada

The party leaders asked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up the issue strongly with Canadian authorities.

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 08 2023, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 14:56 ist
Jairam Ramesh. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress on Thursday reacted strongly to the reports of a float depicting the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi being part of a parade in Brampton, Canada. The party leaders asked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up the issue with Canadian authorities.

Sharing the video, which is being spread on social media, senior Congress leader Milind Deora said he was appalled by the incident and this "extremism" deserves "universal condemnation and united response.

Also read: Smoke from Canada wildfires deteriorates New York air quality; surpasses New Delhi's pollution level

"As an Indian, I'm appalled by the five km-long parade which took place in the city of Brampton, Canada, depicting the assassination of Indira Gandhi. It's not about taking sides, it's about respect for a nation's history and the pain caused by its Prime Minister’s assassination. This extremism deserves universal condemnation and a united response," he said.

Tagging his tweet, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "I entirely agree. This is despicable and Dr S Jaishankar should take it up strongly with the Canadian authorities." 

Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor too tagged Deora's tweet and said, "You are completely right, Milind Deora. There should be no politics in condemning this despicable act across party lines."

Responding to the incident, Canadian High Commissioner to India Cameron Mackay said he was "appalled" by the reports of the event in his country that "celebrated" the assassination of Indira Gandhi.

"I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities," he tweeted.
 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Canada
Indira Gandhi
S Jaishankar
Jairam Ramesh
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

 