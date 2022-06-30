Devendra Fadnavis: Kingmaker and master strategist

‘Me punha yein’ the declaration-turned-catchphrase of Devendra Fadnavis has come true. He is definitely back—as he had claimed he will be—but in a capacity other than Maharashtra chief minister.

The phrase ‘me punha yein’ had become popular during the run up to the Vidhan Sabha elections in Maharashtra, when Fadnavis as then-Chief Minister toured the state.

The Shiv Sena did not like it, and the National Congress Party-Indian National Congress ridiculed it. It even became a matter of a joke—as he did return as the Chief Minister, with Ajit Pawar as his deputy, but his government lasted for 80 hours.

Yet, in the wake of Uddhav Thackeray resigning as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Fadnavis gets the last laugh. A shrewd politician and a man of patience, Fadnavis—often described as “Chanakya”—was waiting for the right opportunity to carry out a political surgical strike of sorts.

It began on May 1 this year, when Fadnavis and his banker-wife Amruta, appeared on a TV show. “I used to say “me punha yein” looking at the response of the people (during meetings and rallies)… Some people threw the spanner in the wheel…but let me tell you: “me punha yein”…I will come again, and for sure.”

About 40 days after that televised appearance, Fadnavis struck a blow to Maha Vikas Aghadi in the Rajya Sabha polls, when the BJP won three out of the six seats. Then on June 20, the MVA coalition got another jolt in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections.

Now, 60 days from that first appearance, Fadnavis became the kingmaker behind Maharashtra's new government, headed by Eknath Shinde.

A leader with a 'Mr Clean' image and a face of 'Common Man', “Devendra ji”, as he is popularly known, surpassed many stalwarts in Maharashtra politics. Fadnavis is a rare breed of politician who is both intellectual, as well as popular with the masses. A Brahmin in the Maratha-dominated politics of the state, he carved a niche for himself.

Soft-spoken and well-educated, he is a no-nonsense administrator. He is at ease in all situations—whether speaking to grassroot-level workers, or blue-collar executives or farmers or handling an angry march.

Hailing from Nagpur, Fadnavis started off as an elected member of the Municipal Corporation of Nagpur for two consecutive terms, in 1992 and 1997.

He also has the distinction of being the second youngest Mayor in India, when he served as the Mayor of Nagpur at the age of 27.

Fadnavis, a five-term MLA since 1999, has the full backing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. As an MLA, he raised several issues in the state Assembly House and put the Congress-NCP Democratic Front government in trouble.

While in government since 2014, he punctured the Opposition and kept ally Shiv Sena in good humour.

His father, Gangadhar Rao Fadnavis, was a Member of the Legislative Council from Nagpur and his mother, Sarita Fadnavis, was the Director of Vidarbha Housing Credit Society.

Born on July 22, 1970, Fadnavis holds a graduate degree in law from Nagpur University, a post-graduate degree in business management and a diploma in methods and techniques of project management from D.S.E. Berlin.

Fadanvis’s wife Amruta works with Axis Bank and they have a daughter Divija. He is a foodie and loves music and films and keenly follows sports, current affairs and international affairs.