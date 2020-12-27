Devendra Fadnavis writes to Uddhav Thacheray, alleges select builders getting 'windfall'

In a move that could result in a new face-off between opposition BJP and ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government, leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis has shot off a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he says amounts to 'windfall' to select real estate developers.

Fadnavis, a former chief minister, has also threatened to move the Bombay High Court over the matter.

The government’s policies for helping the real estate sector to mitigate the effect of Covid-19 pandemic are aimed at and are resulting in windfall to a few real estate developers. Fadnavis alleged.

“I always support steps taken to boost the demand during pandemic and decisions like the rationalisation of stamp duty rates, ready reckoner rates and premiums are necessary steps. However, under the garb of reduction for rationalisation, windfall cannot be allowed to a handful few,” Fadnavis said in the three-page letter.

“I am therefore purposefully writing this letter to you in English because in case no corrective action is taken by you despite being made aware, I will be compelled to file a PIL in the Bombay High court at Mumbai,” the senior BJP leader said.

According to him, the recommendations of the committee chaired by Deepak Parekh, the co-founder of HDFC Ltd, formed for seeking suggestions to revive the ailing real estate sector, are being implemented selectively without considering the real effect of the same.

"It seems that certain vested interests have colluded for the purpose of extending benefits to a few handful parties at the expense of state exchequer. I must state here that the actions of the state government must be free from the vice of arbitrariness and must conform to Article 14 of the Constitution of India,” he said.