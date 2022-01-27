DH Toon | Modi's R-Day attire shows unity in diversity?

DH Toon | Modi's Republic Day attire shows unity in diversity?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
  Jan 27 2022
  • updated: Jan 27 2022, 07:57 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday struck an emotional chord with the people of poll-bound Uttarakhand by wearing an Uttarakhandi cap at the Republic Day function in Delhi.

Manufactured at SOHAM Himalayan Centre, Mussoorie, the cap worn by Modi remained the talk of the town throughout the day with political leaders interpreting it as a warm gesture of the Prime Minister to the people of the state which goes to polls on February 14.

"We are grateful to the Prime Minister. By wearing an Uttarakhandi cap at Rajpath he has honoured every citizen of the state. It is a proud moment for every Uttarakhandi," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

What's Brewing

