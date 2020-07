BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hit back at the Congress a day after it cited some audio clips to accuse some saffron party leaders, including Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, of conspiring to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in the state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s camp on Thursday night released audio recordings of purported conversations between a representative of a Union minister and an MLA supporting rebel leader Sachin Pilot.

