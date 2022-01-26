The Centre decided to drop one of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymns "Abide With Me" from this year's Beating Retreat ceremony as playing more Indian tunes would be appropriate in view of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', which celebrates the 75th year of India's Independence, government sources said on Sunday.
"Abide With Me", written by Scottish Anglican poet and hymnologist Henry Francis Lyte in 1847, had been part of the Beating Retreat ceremony since 1950.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | When will we abide with the constitution?
Thailand first in Asia to decriminalise marijuana
Beijing Games: Hugs discouraged but condoms available
Why Yemen's war has spilled into the Emirates
Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal
Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies
When social media is a full-time job