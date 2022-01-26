DH Toon | When will we abide with the constitution?

DH Toon | When will we abide with the constitution?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 26 2022, 05:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 05:10 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Centre decided to drop one of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymns "Abide With Me" from this year's Beating Retreat ceremony as playing more Indian tunes would be appropriate in view of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', which celebrates the 75th year of India's Independence, government sources said on Sunday.

"Abide With Me", written by Scottish Anglican poet and hymnologist Henry Francis Lyte in 1847, had been part of the Beating Retreat ceremony since 1950.

Read More

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Republic Day 2022
DH Toon
Indian Politics
Republic Day

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | When will we abide with the constitution?

DH Toon | When will we abide with the constitution?

Thailand first in Asia to decriminalise marijuana

Thailand first in Asia to decriminalise marijuana

Beijing Games: Hugs discouraged but condoms available

Beijing Games: Hugs discouraged but condoms available

Why Yemen's war has spilled into the Emirates

Why Yemen's war has spilled into the Emirates

Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal

Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal

Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies

Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies

When social media is a full-time job

When social media is a full-time job

 